1,000 EV charging stations in Karnataka by December-end: V Sunil Kumar

Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar, on Wednesday, said that 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations would be opened across the state before December.

Speaking at a progress review meeting here, he expressed displeasure for having just two electric vehicle charging stations in Mysuru city. “Around 100 to 200 charging stations should be opened within 100 days,” he said.

Speaking to reporters earlier, he said, “There is no immediate proposal for privatisation of the electricity corporations before the government”.

To a question, he said that he has no information on the New Electricity Bill that the Union government intends to bring. It is the decision of the Central government and revision of power tariff is also one among them, he said.

Commenting on the government restrictions on the public celebration of the Gowri-Ganesha festival, Sunil Kumar said the norms would be relaxed based on the Covid situation. “Managing Covid is equally important to us, like Ganesha festival. Hence, a decision would be taken carefully,” he said.

Earlier, he visited Chamundeshwari temple, atop the Chamundi Hill.