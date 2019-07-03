11 killed on spot in bus-goods vehicle collision

As many as 11 people died on the spot and 9 sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a private bus and a Tata Ace on Murugamalla Road in Chintamani taluk on Wednesday.

All the deceased were travelling in the Tata Ace and all the injured are bus passengers. The deceased include two from Kerala and one from Tamil Nadu. The identity of a woman is yet to be established. The bus was proceeding from Murugamalla towards Chintamani and the transport vehicle was coming in the opposite direction. According to injured persons the accident was due to rash and negligent driving of the bus driver. However, Superintendent of Police K Santosh Babu said that the cause of accident could be ascerained only after an investigation.

The driver of the bus Raju (20) fled the spot soon after the accident and the police have launched a search to trace him. The injured are being treated at government hospital in Chintamani.

Police said that the private bus was seized for rash driving a month ago and it was released only 15 days ago.

Deputy Commissioner Aniruddh Shravan, Inspector General of Police (Central Range) Sharat Chandra, Assistant Regional Transport Officer Nagaraj and Superintendent of Police K Santosh Babu visited the spot.

A press release from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the chief minister has condoled the deaths and has declared a compensation of Rs two lakh to the families of the deceased.