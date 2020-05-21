143 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, total infections at 1,605

For the second time this week, Karnataka registered over 100 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the state's tally to 1,605 till Thursday evening.

According to the health department, as many as 143 new cases were detected, most of them returnees from other states.

As of May 21 evening, cumulatively 1,605 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 41 deaths and 571 discharges, the department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 992 active cases, 983 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while nine are in ICU.

Fifteen patients were discharged today.

Breaching the century mark for the first time, Karnataka on Tuesday had recorded the biggest single-day spike of 149 new positive cases.

Like in the last few days, 80 per cent (about 115 out of 143 cases) of those who tested positive had travelled from other states and were under quarantine.

While 100 cases are with inter-state travel history from Maharashtra, six are from Tamil Nadu, three each from Telangana and Jharkhand, two from Rajasthan and one each from Kerala and Chhattisgarh.

Seven had arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Mandya accounted for 33 followed by Udupi (26); Hassan (13); Ballari (11); Belagavi (9); Uttara Kannada (7); Bengaluru urban and Shivamogga (6); Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Raichur and cases from other states (five); Davangere (three); Gadag, Kolar and Chikkaballapura (2); and one each from Vijayapura, Mysuru and Tumakuru.

According to Karnataka state COVID-19 war room data, 84 per cent of the total 1,605 cases in Karnataka are asymptomatic, which is about 1,352 cases, where as 253 cases which is 16 per cent are symptomatic.

Bengaluru urban district still tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 256 infections, followed by Mandya 201 and Kalaburagi 134.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 124 discharges, followed by Mysuru 88 and Belagavi 64.

A total of 1,74,297 samples were tested, out of which 7,516 were tested on Thursday alone.

So far 1,71,484 samples have reported as negative, and out of them 7,285 were reported negative on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the health commissioner in a circular said in view of more relaxations for the movement of people and exemptions to many economic activities, the restrictions on inter-district movement of people has been revisited by the government.

It is now decided that there will be no inter-district check-posts for health screening in Karnataka.

It said any health screening for passengers travelling by public transport (buses and trains) will be done at the origin of the journey and all those passengers found asymptomatic will be allowed to travel.

Those who are found symptomatic should be taken to Fever Clinics for further examination.

The agencies running public transport (KSRTC & others, Indian Railways, Private bus operators) should ensure health screening of passengers before the start of the journey, it said, adding that there will be no health screening of passengers travelling by private vehicles across districts in Karnataka.