17 COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, tally goes up to 232

PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 12 2020, 22:55 ist
ASHA workers collecting family health details, at Bapuji nagar, BBMP seal off to control coronavirus, implement covid-19 lockdown at Bapuji Nagar ward (ward 134) in Bengaluru on Saturday, 11 April 2020.

As many as 17 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Karnataka on Sunday with the total number of infected touching 232, the health department said. This includes six deaths and 54 discharges.

According to the bulletin of the health department, six cases were reported from Vijayapura, four cases in Belagavi, three each in Bengaluru city and Kalaburagi and one in Mysuru. Among the 17, four people are suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) -- two of whom are in Bengaluru and one each in Vijayapura and Kalaburagi, the department said.

Following the spurt in cases in Vijayapura, the department has initiated contact tracing in the district. After COVID-19 cases were reported in Vijayapura, the total number of districts with the deadly virus has reached 19 out of 30.

Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, Bengaluru continued to top the list with 76 cases, followed by Mysuru with 48 cases, Belagavi with 14 cases, Kalaburagi with 13 cases and Dakshina Kannada with 12 cases.

Two days after revamping the cabinet by reallocating the district level responsibilities to the ministers, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who had retained Bengaluru with him, went for rounds in the city to inspect the implementation of the lockdown on Sunday evening.

According to the close sources of the chief minister, there was no pre-decided schedule for the city rounds but all of a sudden, he made the plan. Meanwhile, the Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told PTI that the Karnataka government was studying in-depth consequences of possible relaxation of lockdown norms after April 14 and plans to come out with a clear roadmap in a day or two. Y

ou will have clarity in a day or two. For everything (government decisions) we will give reasons for the action we would like to take; with the reasoning we will give decision, the Minister added.

