2 drivers killed in head-on collision between school bus, truck in Athani, Belagavi

More than 10 students have suffered severe injuries

DHNS
DHNS,
  Aug 20 2022, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2022, 11:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The drivers of a school bus and truck were killed on spot in a head-on collision between both the vehicles near a school at Athani in the Belagavi district on Saturday. More than 10 students have suffered severe injuries.

Police said that a speeding loaded truck on its way from Miraj in Maharashtra to Athani collided head-on with school bus near the high school in Athani town. Drivers of both the vehicles were dead immediately while students boarding the bus suffered injuries.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital for treatment.

Identities of both the drivers is being ascertained. The Athani police are investigating.

 

Karnataka
Accident
Belagavi

