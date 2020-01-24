2,318 trees to be felled for NH-173 widening

The forest department has given its nod for the felling of 2,318 trees in the second phase, towards the widening of National Highway 173 near Uddeboranahalli in the district.

The work on felling the trees is in full swing and 816 among 1,137 trees have already been felled in the first phase.

The stretch of the road which once had trees on the both sides, now looks barren as precious trees such as banyan, mango, neem, tamarind and others are being felled.

Even as there are directions to plant 10 saplings while felling a single tree, the forest department has not yet come up with an alternative plan.

The nature lovers have urged the department to develop a farm by planting ten times the number of trees felled, to compensate to the loss of trees. “It is not a good idea to fell trees on the pretext of development works,” they said.

An engineer said that the 72-km road from Kadur to Mudigere hand post is being widened by 14 meters. Also, a grant of Rs 204 has been sanctioned towards the widening of 45 km stretch from Kadur to Moogthihalli in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

Saplings to be planted

Deputy Conservator of Forests N H Jagannath said that the standard procedures have been followed before felling the trees. Saplings will be grown by the forest department, as an alternative measure. “It has been decided to plant saplings on both sides of the road, once the road widening works get completed”.