3 arrested in Anti-Corruption Bureau raid

The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau raided the house of an Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of minor irrigation department and recovered Rs 17.80 lakh in cash on Tuesday. Three persons including two assistant executive engineers have been taken into custody.

ACB Belagavi division Superintendent of Police Babasaheb S Nemagouda told that the team of ACB had received a tip off that Shivappa Sangappa Manjihal serving as AEE in the office of Dharwad Sub Division of Minor Irrigation department had kept the money earned by corrupt means in the house of another AEE Prashant Shamrao Sattur and was planning to shift the money.

The ACB team led by Dy SP Mahanteshwar Jiddi and inspectors Ali Sheikh and Veerabhadrappa Kadi caught one Mahantesh Revanappa Manjihal while he was coming out of Sattur’s house with a bag and on searching found that the bag contained Rs 17 lakh in cash. On questioning, Mahantesh revealed that he was carrying the money to his native Kandaganur in Muddebihal Taluk of Vijayapura district on the instruction of his uncle Shivappa.

The ACB officials searched Prashant Sattur’s house and found Rs 1.80 lakh. The team seized a total of Rs 17.80 lakh.

SP Nemagouda said further investigation is on.