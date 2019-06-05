3 students drown in Cauvery

Three students drowned in River Cauvery at Madapattana near here on Wednesday.

Akash (20), son of Ramesh of Ukkuda village, Gagan (19), son of Cheluvaraju from Man's Compound and Shashank (21), son of Umesh from Mekeri, are the deceased.

Nine Commerce students of government junior college had been to their friend Mansoor's house in Kushalnagar on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday. After the meal, they went to Mansoor's aunt's house at Madapattana. But Akash, Gagan and Shashank went on a bike to swim in Cauvery river. The incident came to light when Mansoor and other friends who came by bus, visited the river.

Kushalnagar Town Police conducted a spot inspection. A case has been registered.