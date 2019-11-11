3-yrs on, Smart card shortage delays issue of DLs, RCs

For the third time this year, shortage of smart cards has led to delay in issuing of driving licence (DL) and registration certificates (DL), with officials stating that more than 50,000 applications are pending across the 65 Regional Transport Offices in the state.

The delay was first noticed days before the Deepavali but officials had thought it was a routine glitch that would be rectified in a day or two. However, over the last 15 days, many RTOs have been calling up the central office complaining that delay in clearing the pending applications has put them under pressure even as they struggle for smart

cards.

The work to supply smart card was awarded to Rosmarta Technologies Ltd in 2009. The company has been supplying about 2 lakh smart cards per month. However, in the last two years, delay in the supply has disrupted the process in the department.

To a question, Additional Commissioner for Transport (Environment and e-Governance) Shivaraj B Patil admitted that there was a shortage and said applicants were invoking the Sakala rules, which mandates the issuance of the DL or RC in 30 days after accepting the application.

“Officials are expressing helplessness. We believe there are more than 50,000 pending applications, most of them in offices around Bengaluru. The company was notified about the delay. We have received information today that 80,000 DL cards and 60,000 RC cards will be dispatched immediately,” Patil said.

30% rise in demand

Patil said that he had instructed all RTOs to keep a buffer stock of at least 100 smart cards to cater to the emergency situations.

“There has been a 25% to 30% rise in demand since the Union government notified higher penalty for Motor Vehicle rule violations. The company supplying smart cards is unable to meet the rise in demand, which is the main reason for the shortage. I have personally heard from people who had to change their plans due to the delay,” he said.

The Transport department is now looking into the agreement it signed with the company to understand what actions can be taken with regard to the delay. “This is the third instance of delay, this year. Last year too, we had similar situations. We have requested the officials to resolve the issue at the earliest,” an RTO official said.