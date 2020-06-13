8 booked for assaulting corona warriors

Kakati police have filed cases against eight persons accused of assaulting corona warriors at institutional quarantine centre at Maranhol village in Belagavi taluk on Friday when they had been to collect their swab samples.

Police arrested one accused, while five were absconding and two in quarantine will be arrested later.

Panchayat Development Officer Prashant Munavalli, Village Accountant Prashant Nesargi and Asha workers were assaulted by villagers who had been called by those in quarantine who had been refusing to give their swab samples for tests as they did not have health complaints. Suspects in quarantine too had assaulted them.

Accused were identified as Laxman Bharma Patil, Laxman Santram Gawade, Akkappa Subbanna Patil, Gangubai Subbanna Patil, Santuram Subbanna Patil, Renuka Akkappa Patil, Ratnabai Appanna Patil and Rani Santu Gawade residents of Maranhol.

Accused Laxman Patil has been arrested, while others were at large and manhunt has been launched for them. Two accused were in quarantine and will be arrested after the quarantine period, police said.

Kakati police are investigating.