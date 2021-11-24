ACB raids 15 govt officials across Karnataka over disproportionate assets

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday launched simultaneous search operations in as many as 60 places across Karnataka targeting 15 government officials of various departments on charges of disproportionate assets.

The ACB sleuths are conducting search operations in houses, offices and relatives' houses of these officials.

Sources in the ACB told DH that search operations are underway at the house of Mangaluru City Corporation Executive Engineer KS Lingegowda, Kaveri Neeravari Nigam (Hemavathi Left Bank Canal) Executive engineer Srinivas K, Revenue Inspector of Doddaballapura Lakshminarasimhaiah, Retired manager of Bengaluru Nirmiti Kendra Vasudev, Chief Manager of Bengaluru dairy B Krishna Reddy, Joint Director of Agriculture in Gadag T Rudrappa, Cooperative Development Officer of Savadatti AK Masti, senior motor vehicle inspector of Gokak Sadashiva Marilingannavar, 'C' grade employ of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (Hescom) in Belagavi Nataji Heeraji Patil, Retired Deputy Registrar of Stamps in Ballari Shivanand.

ACB sleuths have also been carrying out searches at the houses of Dr Rajashekar, Physiotherapist at Yelahanka Government Hospital, Mayanna M, First division assistant (FDA) at the Major Roads and Infrastructure wing of the BBMP, KAS officer LC Nagaraj who is currently serving at Sakala Mission, BBMP 'D' Group employee in Yelahanka division GV Giri, Junior executive engineer of PWD in Jevari MS Biradar.

ACB officials have registered cases against all 15 officials under the prevention of corruption charges. After obtaining a search warrant from the court, raids have been carried out at 60 places in Karnataka. As many as 8 Superintendent of Police (SP), 100 officials, 300 personnel of ACB have been involved in these search operations collecting details about property transactions, movable and immovable property details, bank transactions, jewellery and automobiles details.

Check out latest videos from DH: