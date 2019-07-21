ACB sleuths seize Rs 11L from Excise officer's car

Excise Department Joint Commissioner L N Mohan was taken into custody by the Anti-corruption Bureau officials after they found Rs 11 lakh cash in his official car on Saturday.

The cash was allegedly collected from various wine shops by the commissioner. The ACB seized Rs 11,36,500 in cash and four mobile phones from the car.

The ACB officials were acting following a spate of allegations that the commissioner was collecting money from wine shops. After being tipped-off, the ACB officials intercepted his car on the outskirts of Hosapete while the commissioner was proceeding to Tumakuru.

Mohan had reportedly confessed when questioned by the officials. He is the Joint Commissioner for Koppal, Gadag, Davangere districts.

ACB Deputy Superintendent of POlice Chandrakant said that Mohan had been remanded in judicial custody.