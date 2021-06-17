Advancing southwest monsoon brings widespread rain in Karnataka

The advancing southwest monsoon has brought widespread rain across the state on Wednesday, while coastal and Malnad regions experienced very heavy to heavy showers, many parts of north and south interior districts received spells of light to moderate rain throughout the day.

The swollen rivers have increased the water level of several dams in the state. Tunga dam in Gajanur, Shivamogga district, reached its full reservoir level on Wednesday.

Similarly, Hidkal dam across Ghataprabha in Belagavi district is seeing good inflow following the heavy showers in its catchment.

Both Shivamogga and Belagavi districts have been witnessing sharp showers in the last few days. Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts also received heavy showers.

All three coastal districts - Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada - continued to receive heavy rain.