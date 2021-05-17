After oxygen buses, KSRTC to launch 'ICU on Wheels'

After introducing two oxygen buses, the KSRTC is set to unveil by Wednesday its 'ICU on wheels,' equipped with ventilators, ECG machines and other equipment.

KSRTC officials said in rural areas, travelling to an hospital may take more than an hour, thus necessitating such emergency vehicles.

KSRTC managing director Shivayogi C Kalasad said the bus will act like a step down ICU to save patients in the golden hour.

"Each bus will accommodate six patients. We will have four ventilators, ECG and other equipment that are required during an emergency," he said.

All the six beds will have oxygen supply with separate cylinders.

Two auxillary oxygen cylinders and a concentrator will provide backup. A small electricity generator will also be placed on the bus. A private organisation has join hands with the KSRTC to provide trained medical personnel.

Kalasad said the corporation may have to spend Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh to convert a bus into an ICU, depending on the facilities on board.

"It is still very economical because most of the work on conversion and installation happens within our workshop. But we will require help from established hospitals to accomplish the dream of deploying one ICU bus in each district," he said.

KSRTC had launched a similar bus back in 2018 to help flood victims in Kerala.

The managing director said the first bus will act as a first and last-mile emergency ICU vehicle for its Jayanagar hospital.

"We are working on giving a facelift to our hospital in Jayanagar. We want to enhance its bed capacity from 40 to 60 and make all of them oxygenated beds. We have reached out to Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya seeking further help, especially medical personnel," he said.

The bus, he said, will provide service in the golden hour to the public along with the employees of the corporation.

"We will give priority to employees in need of such facility. But the bus will welcome all," he said.

On Monday, the KSRTC deployed two 'Oxygen on Wheels' buses in Chikkaballapur and Anekal.