AIISH extends services on Saturdays

Mysuru-based All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), which caters to the needs of persons with speech, language, hearing and swallowing disorders, is extending its services on Saturdays, too. Both assessment and therapeutic services are now available on Saturdays. Earlier, as AIISH is a Central government institute, Saturdays were a holiday.

AIISH now functions on all days, except Sunday and other Central government holidays, between 9 am and 5.30 pm. One can visit the Department of Clinical Services on any working day and register at the registration desk.

Contact: 0821-2502175 or 2502113 for details.