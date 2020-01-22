All airports in state to have bomb disposal squads: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that all airports in the state will soon have bomb disposal squads.

He told reporters here that preliminary talks have been held with the senior police officials in this regard.

He said suspect Aditya Rao, who planted a bomb at Mangalore International Aiport, is a resident of Udupi and is frustrated about not getting employment. Earlier, he was arrested for making hoax calls. The investigations will continue, Bommai said.

Bommai termed the statements of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy about the incident irresponsible. “The police, upon getting the information of the suspected bag, acted swiftly and diffused the bomb. The Opposition parties have resorted to politics and are using the incident to appease minorities,” he said.

He said the statements by Opposition parties will instigate anti-national elements.