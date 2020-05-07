All merchants, including liquor outlets, may open from today

Barring containment areas, all shops in the city, including liquor shops, are allowed to open from Friday. But the conditions are that social distancing norms have to be adhered to, and masks have to be mandatorily worn. Crowding has to be avoided and the shop owners themselves are responsible for their security.

The decision to relax lockdown norms was taken during a meeting chaired by Law and District In-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy on Thursday.

As per new guidelines, MSIL and liquor outlets are allowed to remain open from 9 am to 7 pm. The CCTV in these outlets needs to be turned on 24/7. Excise officials are tasked with the job of ensuring this, the minister said.

All other merchants, barring those in containment areas are allowed to open their shops from 10 am to 7 pm. They should install CCTV cameras and hand out sanitizers to their customers before entering the store. They have to follow social distancing norms while letting customers into shops.

All connecting roads into the city have to be mandatorily checked and check-posts have to be erected wherever necessary. Prohibitory Orders (Sec 144 CrPC) will be in force across the district till May 17 as per government orders said Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar.