Anand Singh donates 63 kg silver to temples

DHNS
DHNS, Hosapete (Ballari district),
  • Dec 09 2019, 22:56pm ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2019, 23:07pm ist
MLA Anand Singh donates silver at Durugamma temple at Talawarkeri in Hosapete on Monday. DH Photo

Hosapete (Ballari district): Anand Singh donated 63 kg silver to 8 temples soon after his victory from Vijayanagar Assembly constituency here on Monday.

He visited Durugamma Devi temple at Talawarkeri, Nijalingamma temple at Banadakeri, Thayamma temple at Chitrakeri, Huligemma and Jaladurgamma temples at Ukkadageri, Huligemma, Kongamma and Kallamma temples at Myaskeri and offered special pujas. He donated donated 9 kg silver at each of these temples. 

After his recovery from an attack at the Eagleton resort in Bidari in Ramanagar district in January this year, Singh had donated 5 kg silver at each of these temples. 

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Anand Singh
Vijayanagar constituency
Karnataka bypolls
Comments (+)
 