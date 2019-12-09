Anand Singh donates 63 kg silver to temples

Hosapete (Ballari district): Anand Singh donated 63 kg silver to 8 temples soon after his victory from Vijayanagar Assembly constituency here on Monday.

He visited Durugamma Devi temple at Talawarkeri, Nijalingamma temple at Banadakeri, Thayamma temple at Chitrakeri, Huligemma and Jaladurgamma temples at Ukkadageri, Huligemma, Kongamma and Kallamma temples at Myaskeri and offered special pujas. He donated donated 9 kg silver at each of these temples.

After his recovery from an attack at the Eagleton resort in Bidari in Ramanagar district in January this year, Singh had donated 5 kg silver at each of these temples.