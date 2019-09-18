Annual Hasanamba Darshan from Oct 17 to 29

The annual Hasanamba Darshan will be held from October 17 to 29.

The temple doors will be opened at 12.30 pm on October 17 and will be closed on October 29.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner R Girish said, all preparations will be started for the annual Hasanamba Jatra Mahotsava. The temple will remain open for 13 days. There will be no Darshan for the devotees on the first and the last day, he added.

Besides, the darshan will be stopped between 1 pm and 3 pm every day to enable the priests to perform pujas and rituals for the presiding deity.

Special entrance tickets have been fixed at Rs 300 and Rs 1,000. Necessary facilities will be made for the devotees arriving from other districts and states, he said.