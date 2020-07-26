Applications invited for IIMB's women startup programme

Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore’s startup and innovation hub, NSRCEL, has invited applications to its third cohort of the Women Startup Program.

The programme aims to support women entrepreneurs by enabling them to transform their idea into a business venture.

Early-stage ideas startups (not more than 12 months’ old) will be shortlisted for the first phase. The program will commence with a five-week training through the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) to be offered on Swayam platform. In the second and third phases, the selected entrepreneurs will undergo a two-month virtual launchpad program followed by a six-month incubation programme designed by NSRCEL and its partner institutes. They will then present their product/prototype and pitch to a screening committee.

To apply, visit https://www.nsrcel.org/ women-startup-program.