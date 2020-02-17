Ashwath Narayan wants varsities to be 'student-centric'

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said that department officials and vice chancellors of state varsities should be “student centric” instead of laying emphasis on administrative issues”

“Most of the schemes introduced at our universities are centered on administration and from hereon whatever scheme we launch that should be beneficial for students,” said minister. He was speaking at the round table discussion on “Leadership in higher education institutions and effective administration” organised in association with British Council in Bengaluru on Monday.

The event discussed pact with UK-based universities for research, students and faculty exchange in arts, humanities and social sciences.