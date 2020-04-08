ATI goes online to train TP, GP officials to tackle COVID-19

The Administrative Training Institute (ATI) is going online to impart training to the taluk panchayat and the gram panchayat-level officials on tackling COVID-19.

The Disaster Management Centre of ATI will conduct the training through Zoom application. Taluk panchayat executive officers and officials of the gram panchayats are invited to undergo training sessions on Thursday.

District Vector-borne Diseases Control officer Dr S Chidambar and World Health Organization representative Dr Sudhir Nayak will conduct sessions on handling the situation in rural region. The officials from 102 panchatays from 16 districts will attend the programme, on Thursday.

The authorities have provided the required details and the participants need to login, using the details.

Centre for Disaster Management, ATI, Ashok Kumar Sanganal said that the training programme will be imparted to the officials of the 175 panchayat officials.