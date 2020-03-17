Belur temple closed for visitors

Belur temple closed for visitors

Gayatri G R
Gayatri G R, DHNS, Belur (Hassan district),
  • Mar 17 2020, 23:01pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 23:04pm ist
The main entry doors of Chennakeshava temple at Belur, Hassan district, are closed for devotees and visitors for a week from Tuesday.

For the first time in the history, the doors of the Rajagopura of Chennakeshava temple at Belur are closed for visitors for a week from Tuesday in view of Covid-19 scare.

Assistant conservator of archaeology department Kishore Reddy said, “Chennakeshava temple is a living monument (the place where religious activities are held). There is no ban for puja rituals held every day. One of the doors will be opened for the priests to perform pujas. But, there will be no entry for devotees”.

Car festival scaled down

In view of the Rathotsava scheduled for April 5 and 6, the deputy commissioner has prohibited the devotees from participating in the festival and has directed the temple authorities to limit it to the temple premises and conduct the rituals on a small car.

Mass feeding stopped

The mass feeding for the devotees, visiting the temple, has been stopped with immediate effect from Tuesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
belur-halebid
COVID-19
Coromavirus
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Abe could be big loser if Olympics cancelled, postponed

Abe could be big loser if Olympics cancelled, postponed

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

COVID-19 outbreak: Demand for jackfruit soars in Maha

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Entered Jamia campus to rescue innocent students: Cops

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Sadhguru suspends all Isha Yoga Centre programmes

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath challenges BJP

 