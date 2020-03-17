Belur temple closed for visitors

For the first time in the history, the doors of the Rajagopura of Chennakeshava temple at Belur are closed for visitors for a week from Tuesday in view of Covid-19 scare.

Assistant conservator of archaeology department Kishore Reddy said, “Chennakeshava temple is a living monument (the place where religious activities are held). There is no ban for puja rituals held every day. One of the doors will be opened for the priests to perform pujas. But, there will be no entry for devotees”.

Car festival scaled down

In view of the Rathotsava scheduled for April 5 and 6, the deputy commissioner has prohibited the devotees from participating in the festival and has directed the temple authorities to limit it to the temple premises and conduct the rituals on a small car.

Mass feeding stopped

The mass feeding for the devotees, visiting the temple, has been stopped with immediate effect from Tuesday.