BJP adopting 'wait and watch' policy, says Shettar

Reiterating that the BJP is ready to form the government, former chief minister and BJP MLA Jagadish Shettar on Wednesday said that the BJP would approach the Governor only after the coalition government was reduced to a minority.

"Resignation by two Congress MLAs shows that the infighting in the Congress-JD(S) coalition is exploding. The BJP has no role in this, and who will stop them from running the government if they have a majority," he asked.

We do not know who would resign in the coming days, and when this government would fall. We also have no information on whether disgruntled MLAs would approach the BJP after resigning or not. We have to wait, Shettar said.

He added, the question of mid-term polls arises only after the coalition government falls and if the BJP fails to form the government.