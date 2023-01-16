BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa campaign from Jan 21

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said the BJP aims to reach about two crore people across the state through the Vijaya Sankalpa campaign starting from January 21.

Narayan told reporters that the campaign would be launched in Vijayapura by BJP national president J P Nadda. The campaign would end on January 29.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, along with a host of other party leaders, will attend the inaugural ceremony.

Narayan said the campaign would be launched in all 39 organising districts and 312 regions.

“The aim of this campaign is to reach out to at least two crore people in the state. The party will also plan to distribute about three crore stickers to all party workers who in turn will paste them on party supporters’ houses,” he said.