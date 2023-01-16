BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa campaign from Jan 21

BJP’s Vijaya Sankalpa campaign from Jan 21

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, along with a host of other party leaders, will attend the inaugural ceremony

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 16 2023, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 04:25 ist
The campaign would be launched in all 39 organising districts and 312 regions. Credit: AFP Photo

Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said the BJP aims to reach about two crore people across the state through the Vijaya Sankalpa campaign starting from January 21.

Narayan told reporters that the campaign would be launched in Vijayapura by BJP national president J P Nadda. The campaign would end on January 29.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, along with a host of other party leaders, will attend the inaugural ceremony.

Narayan said the campaign would be launched in all 39 organising districts and 312 regions.

“The aim of this campaign is to reach out to at least two crore people in the state. The party will also plan to distribute about three crore stickers to all party workers who in turn will paste them on party supporters’ houses,” he said.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Karnataka
C N Ashwath Narayan
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

What's Brewing

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Astronomers from IISc detect signal from distant galaxy

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Nimhans develops 1st tool in India to gauge work stress

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Bengaluru history to bloom at Republic Day flower show

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

Dior names K-pop star Jimin global brand ambassador

Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute

Kerala: Gita in Sanskrit syllabus of Islamic Institute

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Pilot couple killed in crashes in Nepal, 16 years apart

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

Do we really know more about the Moon than the sea?

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

In Pics | Delhi braces for bitter cold at 1.4°C

 