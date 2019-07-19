BJP to move privilege motion against JD(S) MLA

BJP legislators S R Vishwanath and Dr C N Ashwathnarayan announced moving a privilege motion against JD(S) MLA K Srinivasa Gowda after the latter accused them, on the floor of the House, that they offered him Rs 5 crore to defect.

The BJP MLAs also threatened to file a defamation case against Gowda.

Vishwanath, Ashwathnarayan and Yogeeshwar (ex-MLA) were accused by the Gowda of attempting to bribe him to resign as JD(S) MLA. He accused them of offering him Rs 30 crore while paying Rs 5 crore - which he had returned a few months ago, recently.

"Gowda had filed a complaint with ACB on the alleged bribe offer, and had withdrawn it, later. He retracted saying his allegations were wrong and even issued a written statement," the BJP MLAs said.

BSY demands apology

Taking offence at the allegations by Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh on former JD(S) president and rebel MLA A H Vishwanath, BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa demanded an apology.

In the Assembly, Mahesh alleged that Vishwanath had incurred a debt of Rs 28 crore during elections. Though he had agreed to help him, Mahesh claimed Vishwanath had joined the rebel camp after the BJP decided to clear his loan.

Reacting to the same, Vishwanath told a TV channel that the Speaker should not have allowed allegations against an MLA who was not present in the House.