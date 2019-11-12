BJP wants to unseat BSY: Ramalinga Reddy

Congress MLA and former minister Ramalinga Reddy said BJP's central leadership has taken a decision to unseat B S Yediyurappa from the post of the chief minister.

He was speaking at the installation ceremony of the new DCC president and an awareness programme organised against the Centre's economic policies here on Tuesday.

Reddy said, "BJP has conspired to unseat Yediyurappa from the chief minister's post. Hence, the Assembly election could be held in the state anytime. Congress workers should be prepared for any eventuality."

Meanwhile, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao said BJP is engaged in defection activities and it does not have morality.

Rao hit out at BJP saying what is the fate of the 15 disqualified MLAs who were promised ministerial positions.

Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah charged that BJP is engaged in spending money and buying MLAs to save its government.

He said the candidates for seven constituencies will be announced as soon as the Supreme Court's judgement on disqualified MLAs comes.