Black panther spotted at M M Hill Wildlife Sanctuary

A black panther has been spotted at Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district.

It may be mentioned that a black panther was spotted in the camer trapping for the first time in the border district at Bailuru, coming under Biligiri Ranganatha Temple (BRT) range, in the month of August. However, it is not clear whether it was the same panther, spotted at M M Hills.

The black panther was spotted in the camera trap installed recently at P G Palya wildlife range.

The Forest department has installed CCTV cameras at 30 places as part of the fourth phase of the tiger census and the picture of the panther has been captured at three places. The panther is said to be around six to seven years.