Bommai to offer bagina to KRS, Kabini dam on November 2

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be offering bagina to the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam in Mandya district's Srirangapatna taluk and Kabini dam in Mysuru's H D Kote taluk on November 2. The dams have reached the maximum level.

According to communication, CM Bommai will leave Bengaluru in a helicopter and reach Kabini dam. He will offer 'bagina' at Kabini dam and later fly to Srirangapatna for the same at River Cauvery at 1 pm. Later, he will perform a puja to the Goddess Cauvery statue on the premises and will participate in the dais programme. Ministers K C Narayan Gowda, Ravindra Srikantaiah and others will participate. He will return to Bengaluru in the same chopper, it is said.

Deputy Commissioner S Aswathi visited the KRS dam on Saturday and inspected the premises in the wake of the CM's visit. Assistant Commissioner B C Shivanandamurthy was also present.

The water level of the dam is 124.8 ft on Sunday as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft. The water level of the Kabini dam is 2,284 ft, the maximum level.

Check out DH's latest videos