Bommai's meeting discusses doing away with 'B' khata for properties

Controversial policy decisions such as Akrama Sakrama, conversion of B ‘khata’ to ‘A’ khata and framing of transferable developmental rights (TDR) were some of the topics that came up for discussion at a closed-door meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Tuesday.

The government, however, remained tightlipped on the final outcome of the meeting.

It’s learnt that the chief minister directed the urban development department to seek legal opinion on the Akrama Sakrama scheme, which pertains to regularising illegal buildings.

Another policy decision of making 'B' khata redundant by issuing only 'A' khata to all types of properties in the city was also discussed.

Sources said the government is keen to introduce a uniform ‘A’ khata certificate to all revenue sites ahead of the BBMP elections, expected to be held in October.

The move is expected to benefit over 6.5 lakh properties, while it does not guarantee regularization of buildings that were constructed illegally as it is a separate scheme known as ‘Akrama Sakrama’.

Senior officers were keen to do away with the system of issuing 'B' khata certificates entirely. But the proposal has been put on hold due to a delay in taking a political decision.

The Akrama Sakrama programme is unlikely to be rolled out soon, as the scheme has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

Rules for TDR

The meeting also discussed framing rules for the TDR scheme, which was stuck in the chief minister's office (CMO) for a very long time.

The TDR scheme, which was introduced to acquire properties without paying cash compensation, had run into a controversy as some officials issued TDR certificates to properties in the name of widening roads that did not require widening.

After the scam came to light, the BBMP was stripped of its responsibility to issue TDR and the power was given to the Bangalore Development Authority.

A number of flyover and underpass projects are currently on hold due to lack of clarity over the TDR scheme.