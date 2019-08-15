Boy gets bravery award for guiding stranded ambulance

The district administration at the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday felicitated and Class 6 student for his act of bravery during the recent floods in River Krishna.

An ambulance transporting the body of a woman was on its way to Machanuru village in Yadgir district. The vehicle had to cross a bridge near Hirerayakumpi. But, the bridge was under water owing to floods and with no alternative, ambulance had halted its journey, stranded in flood waters. Venkatesh, a Class 6 student, who was playing nearby with this friends, noticed this, waded through the waist-deep water on the bridge and guided the ambulance forward. A video of this incident went viral on social media.

Deputy Commissioner Sharath B conferred "Shourya Award" on Venkatesh at the Independence Day parade in Raichur in appreciation of the boy's act of bravery.