Boy gets bravery award for guiding stranded ambulance

  • Aug 15 2019, 21:24pm ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2019, 21:37pm ist
Venkatesh, with the citation of Shourya award at the Independence Day parade in Raichur on Thursday.

The district administration at the Independence Day celebrations on Thursday felicitated and Class 6 student for his act of bravery during the recent floods in River Krishna.

An ambulance transporting the body of a woman was on its way to Machanuru village in Yadgir district. The vehicle had to cross a bridge near Hirerayakumpi. But, the bridge was under water owing to floods and with no alternative, ambulance had halted its journey, stranded in flood waters. Venkatesh, a Class 6 student, who was playing nearby with this friends, noticed this, waded through the waist-deep water on the bridge and guided the ambulance forward. A video of this incident went viral on social media. 

Deputy Commissioner Sharath B conferred "Shourya Award" on Venkatesh at the Independence Day parade in Raichur in appreciation of the boy's act of bravery.

 

