Brindavan Gardens at KRS to reopen today

Brindavan Gardens, adjoining Krishnarajana Sagar (KRS) dam, a popular tourist destination in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district, will reopen after a gap of six months, on Wednesday.

The hugely popular tourist spot was closed in the wake lockdown imposed due to Covid-19.

Now, the public will be allowed entry from 8 am to 8 pm. It will be open till 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The musical fountain and boating will also resume. However, tourists are allowed only after thermal screening. The security personnel will ensure that social distancing is maintained, according to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam officials.

Now, with the KRS dam full to the brim, officials hope that it would attract tourists and local visitors.

On an average 7,000 people used to visit the Gardens every day. The numbers would increase up to 20,000 during Dasara, Christmas and summer vacations. The entry fee is Rs 50 for adults and Rs 10 for children.

The reopening has brought cheers among traders around Brindavan Gardens. There are around 200 shops depending on tourists.