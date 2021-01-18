BSY is safe if he doesn’t meddle with us: HDK

BSY is safe if he doesn’t meddle with us: HDK

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 18 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 03:17 ist
Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will be ‘safe’ as long as he doesn't meddle with the JD(S) and if he does, he will have to pay the price for it, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy warned on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy lashed out at both BJP and Congress. "In 2008, Yediyurappa had declared that he will put an end to JD(S) in Karnataka. I retaliated by releasing documents of corruption in government. Till now, I have been silent and hence, Yediyurappa is safe," Kumaraswamy said, threatening to release more documents.

As for speculations over an alleged CD about Yediyurappa, Kumaraswamy said he would not delve into personal details of anyone.

"What I will release are government documents in public interest. I am not interested in anyone's private life," he said.

Kumaraswamy also targeted Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

"He claims to know from RSS sources that Yediyurappa will step down after April. He accused me of being BJP's 'B' team. Today he is citing RSS sources. Is he the 'B' team of RSS?" he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
BJP
JD(S)
BS Yediyurappa
H D Kumaraswamy

What's Brewing

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

Apple working on iPhone case to hold and power AirPods

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

'Tandav' row: Govt seeks Amazon Prime's explanation

Frankfurt Airport records lowest traffic since 1984

Frankfurt Airport records lowest traffic since 1984

38 men sexually abused me for months: Kerala minor

38 men sexually abused me for months: Kerala minor

 