Bypolls see 67.9% voter turnout

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Dec 06 2019, 21:45pm ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2019, 21:55pm ist
Police guard the strong room at St Joseph's Indian High School on Vittal Mallya Road, where the electronic voting machines have been kept, in Bengaluru on Friday. DH Photo: Pushkar V

There was an overall voter turnout of 67.9% in the byelection held in the state on Thursday, according to an end-of-poll summary of voter turn out released by the Election Commission on Friday.

While the commission had released provisional data of voter turnout as on 6 pm on Thursday, the complete turnout summed up to 67.9 % across all the fifteen constituencies. This, as compared to 66.25% as on 6 pm on Thursday.

Hoskote saw the highest voter turnout at 90.9%, while KR Puram saw the least with 46.74 %. Among other constituencies that saw an encouraging number of voters were Chikkaballapur (86.84%), Hunsur (80.59%), K R Pet (80.52 %) and Hirekerur (79.03%). Among those that saw poor voter turnout were Shivajinagar (48.05%), Mahalakshmi Layout (51.21%) and Yeshwantpur (59.10%).

A total of 25.65 lakh people cast votes for the bypolls, of which 13.10 lakh were men and 12.54 were women, apart from 34 transgender voters.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Election Commisison
voting percentage
Karnataka bypolls
Comments (+)
 