Bypolls see 67.9% voter turnout

There was an overall voter turnout of 67.9% in the byelection held in the state on Thursday, according to an end-of-poll summary of voter turn out released by the Election Commission on Friday.

While the commission had released provisional data of voter turnout as on 6 pm on Thursday, the complete turnout summed up to 67.9 % across all the fifteen constituencies. This, as compared to 66.25% as on 6 pm on Thursday.

Hoskote saw the highest voter turnout at 90.9%, while KR Puram saw the least with 46.74 %. Among other constituencies that saw an encouraging number of voters were Chikkaballapur (86.84%), Hunsur (80.59%), K R Pet (80.52 %) and Hirekerur (79.03%). Among those that saw poor voter turnout were Shivajinagar (48.05%), Mahalakshmi Layout (51.21%) and Yeshwantpur (59.10%).

A total of 25.65 lakh people cast votes for the bypolls, of which 13.10 lakh were men and 12.54 were women, apart from 34 transgender voters.