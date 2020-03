Members of B Y Vijayendra and B S Yediyurappa Balaga, led by MyMUL director S C Ashok, distributed food to destitutes, who have been housed at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, due to the lockdown in the city on Tuesday.

They are the fans of BJP youth wing general secretary Vijayendra. Food packets and water was also distributed to police personnel on duty near the court complex. Balaga members L R Mahadevaswamy, Lakshmidevi, Anand and Nikhil were present.