‘Caste census is politically-motivated’

DHNS,
  • Sep 04 2021, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 01:27 ist
A new joint forum of the dominant Vokkaliga and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities on Saturday alleged that caste census commissioned by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government was “politically-motivated” and had no legal sanctity.

The forum claimed that it had the backing of pontiffs Nirmalanandanath Swami of Adichunchungiri Mutt and Nanjavadhuta Swami. “The H Kantharaj Commission was given the task of carrying out the survey and was misused by the then chief minister to reap the political benefits by indulging in caste-based politics,” High Court lawyer and state law association member S Harish said.

