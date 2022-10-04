CBI files closure report in K'taka fisher's death case

CBI files closure report in Karnataka fisherman’s death case

The incident had snowballed into a political and communal issue ahead of 2018 assembly elections in which the ruling Congress was challenged by the BJP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 04 2022, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2022, 20:21 ist

The CBI has filed a closure report in the death case of 18-year old fisherman Paresh Mesta whose body was found on December 8, 2017 after a communal clash in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka, officials said Tuesday. 

In a communication sent to Paresh's father Karmakar Mesta, the CBI had claimed that cause of death is "ante mortem drowning". The central agency relied on medico-legal opinion from multiple institutions to arrive at the conclusion, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it had found "no evidence" against five Muslim youths booked by it in the FIR and would file a closure report before the competent court, the officials said. 

Paresh, who was considered close to right wing groups, had gone missing on December 6, 2017. His body was found near a lake in Honnavar town in the district on the night of December 8 under mysterious circumstances.

His family and local residents have alleged he was abducted and killed amid reports the body bore marks of attack by sharp objects. The claim was rejected by the state police but the BJP had demanded a CBI probe.

The incident had snowballed into a political and communal issue ahead of 2018 assembly elections in which the ruling Congress was challenged by the BJP.

The BJP had blamed "jihadi elements" for Paresh's death, while the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had accused the saffron party of using the incident for "political gains". The then state Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy had also rejected claims of Paresh being killed.  

A BJP leader had also linked the death to the Popular Front of India. 

The CBI report ruled out any foul play in its final report filed before a court in Honnavar. Next date of hearing in the case is November 16, sources said.

Karnataka News
Karnataka
Fisherman
Uttara Kannada
Communal violence
CBI

