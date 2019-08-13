Centre to send flood assessment team to state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday promised to send an expert team to Karnataka to assess the damages caused due to natural calamity, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda said on Tuesday.

Gowda said he met the prime minister and requested him to release more financial assistance to take up relief works in rain-ravaged areas.

"The PM is aware of the situation. He had collected all information from Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who visited the state earlier. He assured me that the Centre will send a high-level expert team to assess the damage caused due to flood and rain soon after the showers recedes. Based on the report of the team, the Centre will give funds to the state," he said.