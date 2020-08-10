Cesc in full swing to restore power supply in Malnad region

Rains have started receding in the Malnad region, after leaving a trail of destruction. Coffee, pepper, arecanut, banana plantations in hundreds of acres have been destroyed due to rain fury.

Several villages have lost connectivity and power supply has been disconnected. More than 200 houses are partially damaged. The officials of the Agriculture and Revenue departments have begun survey of the damaged lands. As the rains have receded in the catchment areas, the inflow into the Kabini dam, has also reduced. The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation have started restoration works of the electricity poles and transformers with the help of the employees from other districts.

Meanwhile, District in-charge Minister K Gopalaiah and Revenue Minister R Ashoka visted the flood-hit areas, and took stock of the situation. The officials are working round-the-clock to restore power supply within the next 24 hours, said assistant commissioner M Girish Nandan. The power has been disconnected at Sakleshpur, Alur and Belur taluks.

More than 725 electric ity poles and 10 transformers have collapsed in these three taluks. As a result there is no power in the villages for the last eight days, and the residents are facing acute drinking water problem.

The Cesc is striving to ensure that power restores by Monday afternoon, he said. The assistant commissioner also assured Rs 10,000 compensation for families which have lost their belongings to the fury. The tahsildar has registered separate cases for compensation to those who have lost their houses.