CM flags off Life Sciences Park

Bharat R Joshi
Bharat R Joshi, DHNS , Bengaluru ,
  • Jul 29 2020, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 00:01 ist

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the government will take steps to make Karnataka the biotechnology hub, assuring “all support on priority” to the private sector. 

Yediyurappa was speaking during the foundation stone-laying for the Bengaluru Life Sciences Park at Electronics City, which is estimated to attract investments up to
Rs 5,000 crore. 

“We have already implemented many reforms and an industry-friendly environment has been created. We shall give more importance to commerce and industry,” Yediyurappa said, adding that the Bengaluru Life Sciences Park will help in expanding the “perimetre of the state’s biotech
sector.” 

Biotech hub
Life sciences park
BS Yediyurappa

