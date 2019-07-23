Coalition partners seek BSY clarify his stand on rebels

JD(S) MLA Shivalinge Gowda on Tuesday sought to know from state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa that whether rebel legislators would be inducted in the cabinet if the BJP formed the government.

"BS Yeddyurappa should clarify that he would neither induct rebel MLAs nor welcome them to the BJP," he said.

Urban Development Minister UT Khader wanted to know why the BJP was in such a hurry.

"Is there a need for the BJP to approach the Supreme Court using rebel legislators?" he asked.

"The BJP should provide an answer to these questions," he said.

Karnataka Crisis LIVE | H D Kumaraswamy arrives at Vidhana Soudha