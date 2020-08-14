'Compensation for people who lost houses'

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan visited the areas affected by floods in Shanivarasanthe and Kodlipet in Somwarpet taluk recently.

He reviewed damages caused to the crops and houses due to the downpour in Chennapura Colony, Ijalapura, Bittiganahalli, Madre, Handli, Kittur and Badubanahalli villages.

Ranjan meanwhile directed the officials concerned to carry out urgent relief works in Shunthi village where a retaining wall had collapsed.

The MLA assured the flood victims of providing compensation from the government towards the houses which have been completely damaged. The revenue officers should provide a report on the damaged houses, he said.

Stating that the Basavanakoppa road has been converted into an all-season road at a cost of Rs 80 lakh, Ranjan assured that the road would be brought under PWD. Also, a retaining wall has been built at Basavanakoppa bridge at a cost of Rs 10 lakh, he added.

Zilla Panchayat vice president Lokeshwari Gopal, Taluk Panchayat vice president Abhimanyu Kumar, Zilla Panchayat member Sarojamma, Taluk Panchayat member Kushalappa, Tahsildar Govindaraju, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Sunil, PWD Assistant Executive Engineer Mohan Kumar and Zilla Panchayat AEE Veerendra were present.