Compulsory Kannada for degree courses: Centre seeks time from court

The union government on Thursday sought time to make its stand clear before the Karnataka High Court on whether making Kannada a compulsory language for degree students in the state is part of the National Education Policy (NEP).

In view of this, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said those students who do not wish to take Kannada language in their degree courses should not be compelled to pursue Kannada language, on the basis of circulars issued by the state government.

The court is hearing two petitions on the issue. One filed by Samskrita Bharati (Karnataka) Trust, Bengaluru, and three other institutions associated with promotion of Sanskrit language/study and another filed by five students.

In the previous hearing, the court had directed the union government to make its stand clear on the issue.

Additional Solicitor General M B Nargund informed the court that making any language compulsory in any state on the basis of implementation of NEP would have vast ramifications and the central government has to take a decision in consultation with the state governments.

He said meetings with the state governments could not be held so far and hence, he is not in a position to make the stand of the union government clear, in respect of Karnataka.

He submitted that a detailed counter affidavit on behalf of the central government will be filed shortly.

The counsel for the five students requested the court to clarify the interim order dated December 13, 2021, adding that the students shall be free to choose any language in the course which they have already taken admission to, in the current academic session.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi said four lakh students have already taken admission.

Pointing out the specific instances of five student petitioners in the PIL, the AG said that they have studied Kannada language up to class 12 and hence, cannot have any objection studying Kannada in degree courses.

“Prima facie, we are of the view that the matter with respect to implementation of the Kannada language as a compulsory subject in higher studies on the basis of implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) is a question which requires consideration. As such, the state government at this stage shall not insist on making the Kannada language as compulsory. The students who have already taken Kannada language on the basis of their choice may do so, but all those students who do not wish to take Kannada language shall not be compelled to pursue Kannada language till further orders,” the court said.

