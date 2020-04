The state government has given a conditional approval for the annual Bengaluru Karaga. The festival will be held "symbolically" with not more than five people taking part in it, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday.

This year, the Karaga was set to begin on March 31 and culminate with a procession from the Dharmarayaswamy Temple on April 8. The Karaga is celebrated by the Vahnikula Kshatriya (Thigala) community.