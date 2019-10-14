Cong may field BJP rebels for bypolls: Satish Jarkiholi

Yemakanamardi MLA Saitsh Jarkiholi on Monday hinted that rebels in the BJP might be fielded from the Congress for the upcoming bypolls in the state.

The bypolls for 15 Assembly constituencies are scheduled on December 5.

“Rebels in the BJP have discussed with the Congress high command. They are in touch with me. They are ready to contest from constituencies represented by disqualified legislators,” he told reporters here.

“We’ll welcome them to the party if there are no hurdles,” Jarkiholi said. The Congress high command would finalise candidates, he added.

“We’ve requested Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, to transfer some officials from Gokak CMC for free and fair bypoll,” he said.

He charged that disqualified legislator Ramesh Jarkiholi and his brother-in-law Ambi Rao Patil were hand in glove with some officials. There were complaints against them.