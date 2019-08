Cong names observers for 17 segments

The Congress has announced teams led by senior leaders to prepare for possible by-elections to 17 Assembly constituencies, where incumbent legislators have been disqualified, reports DHNS from Bengaluru.

The constituency-wise teams are headed by the following leaders: M B Patil - Athani, Satish Jarkiholi - Kagwad, Shivanand Patil - Gokak, Eshwar Khandre - Maski, R V Deshpande - Yellapur, H K Patil - Hirekerur, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan - Ranebennur, Basavaraj Rayareddi - Vijayanagar, N H Shivashankara Reddy - Chikkaballapur, K J George - KR Puram, M Krishnappa - Yeshwantpur, D K Suresh - Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Krishna Byre Gowda - Hoskote, U T Khader - Shivajinagar, G Parameshwara - Mahalakshmi Layout, Cheluvaraya Swamy - KR Pet and H C Mahadevappa - Hunsur.