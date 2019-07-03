Cong protests in front of Anand Singh’s residence

Congress workers, joined by DCC office-bearers, on Wednesday, staged a protest in front of the residence of Vijayanagara MLA Anand Singh at Ranipete here, demanding the Vijayanagara legislator to withdraw his resignation.

The agitating Congress workers, led by party leaders B V Shivayogi, J S Anjaneya, Venkatesh Reddy and Abdul Wahab, raised slogans against the MLA. Anand Singh came out of his residence and told the protesters, “I will talk to the Congress party leaders. You please end your agitation.”

Addressing the protesters, B V Shivayogi said, “Anand Singh’s resignation has not been accepted. He should withdraw his resignation. He should talk to party leaders and get his grievances addressed. If Anand Singh fails to withdraw his resignation, the Congress workers will continue to protest in front of his residence,” he warned.

BJP’s Operation Kamala won’t work. Anand Singh will stay put in the Congress, he said.