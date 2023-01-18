Cong’s loss is BJP’s gain: Bommai govt woos Banjaras big time

The BJP is wooing the Banjara community big time in the Kalyana Karnataka region, with the community drifting away from the Congress in the last decade and a half.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the drive to distribute title deeds to 51,900 families of 700 Lambani Thandas at a convention at Malkhed in the district on January 19. Karnataka has the second highest population of Lambanis (Banjaras) in the country.

They have occupied the third position in terms of population among 101 sub-castes that have been recognized as Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the state.

There are more than 35 lakh Lambanis in over 3,000 Thandas (hamlets) in the state.

The party’s government plans to distribute title deeds to over one lakh households by converting these Thandas into revenue villages.

Plans are afoot to give ownership rights of houses to the rest of the families of the community in Davangere district next month, before the election model code of conduct comes into force.

The move will help community members avail government funds for development works and get individual identity.

The Lambanis, who have a rich culture, benefited the most in terms of education, employment, reservation in positions and opportunities in politics among SCs.

The drift in their vote bank to BJP caused a severe dent to Congress in the previous elections. AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge lost the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 2019 to Umesh Jadhav, a Banjara community leader fielded by BJP.

Many Lambani leaders, including former minister Revu Naik Belamagi, had worked against Kharge.

“Banjaras had been the traditional vote bank of the Congress since 1977 when they were included in the Scheduled Castes through a Constitutional amendment when Devaraj Urs was chief minister. But the party neglected the community by denying them opportunities in politics, education and other sectors. They tilted towards BJP after Yediyurappa became CM, who accorded more priority to them,” said Karnataka Pradesh Banjara (Lambani) Seva Sangh working president Vittal Jadhav.

Yediyurappa’s role

The erstwhile Yediyurappa government launched many schemes for the Banjaras, including setting up of Banjara Bhavans, Sevalal Bhavans in all districts and taluks.

He established Karnataka Thanda Development Corporation and gave them political and educational representation apart from releasing grants for the development of their pilgrimage centre at Suragondanakoppa in Davangere district.

“The Congress government led by Siddaramaiah lagged behind in providing basic amenities to Banjaras. The community vote bank shifted as the Yediyurappa government released crores of rupees for their development. The community people have fallen prey to the freebies offered by BJP. The Congress needs to reach out to Lambanis,” said former minister and Karnataka Pradesh Banjara (Lambani) Seva Sangh president B T Lalita Naik.

“The Banjaras have occupied various positions after BJP came to power. The January 19 convention will undoubtedly benefit the party in the elections,” a political observer said.