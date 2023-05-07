Cong will stop Central projects if they win: Nadda

Cong will stop Central projects if voted to power in Karnataka: J P Nadda

DHNS
DHNS, Harapanahalli (Vijayanagar district),
  • May 07 2023, 23:19 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 04:19 ist
J P Nadda. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP national president J P Nadda said on Sunday expressed apprehension over the fate of the central projects, including Kisan Samman scheme, if the Congress is voted to power in the state.

Addressing a public meeting for the party candidate G Karunakar Reddy, Nadda listed out the scams that he alleged to have taken place during the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government adding that they (Congress) have no moral right to talk about the BJP.

"The BJP government has brought internal reservation for SCs and hiked quota for Dalits, tribals, Vokkaligas and Lingayats. But Siddaramaiah claims that it would scrap the quota decisions made by the Bommai government. People of the state should teach them a lesson in the May 10 polls," Nadda said.

Earlier in the day, the election officials checked the helicopter that ferried Nadda to Harapanahalli.

 

 

 

India News
J P Nadda
BJP
Congress
Karnataka
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023

