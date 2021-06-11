Congress workers stage protest against fuel price hike in Hubballi

Congress party workers staged protests in front of petrol pumps in Hubballi on Friday with the '100 not out' theme opposing the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

Protesters pulled a bike tied to a bullock cart, near the Jigalur petrol pump at Bankapur Chowk in Old Hubballi. MLA Prasad Abbayya rode the bullock cart.

"BJP leaders staged protests when fuel prices were increased even slightly during the UPA regime. They are silent now though people are suffering. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not speaking about 'Achhe Din' now," Prasad Abbayya said.

"Petrol price is reaching Rs 100 per litre probably for the first time in history. Though Rs 35 is the basic price per litre of petrol, Union and State governments are collecting Rs 65 tax on it. They have put a heavy burden on people who are already in trouble due to the pandemic. Why is fuel not brought under GST when GST is being collected even for materials required for Covid-19 management?" he asked.

Former minister AM Hindasgeri, Mahendra Singhi and Sadanand Danganavar were among those present during the protests.

Hubballi-Dharwad City District Congress Committee president Altaf Halwoor, Anwar Mudol, Rajat Ullagaddimath and others staged a protest at Chennamma Circle. They also condemned the hike in the prices of cooking gas, edible oil and other essential commodities.

They also gathered in front of the Mirjankar petrol pump and raised slogans against the government. Social distancing was not maintained during the protests. Police and some leaders asked the protesters to maintain a distance but that was in vain.